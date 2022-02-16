Nanaimo's Bastion wrapped in its yearly rain screen to protect it during the inclement weather of winter. Photo provided by Ridley Wilson.

You may see the Bastion lit up in numerous colors starting tomorrow.

It had been lit up red for Valentines day, but come tomorrow, it will be fluctuating between red, green, and black to celebrate Black History Month.

Next Tuesday, the 22nd, it will be blue for World Thinking Day/Guiding Lights Across BC. On the 23rd, it will be pink to celebrate the anti-bullying recognizing Pink Shirt Day.

Organizations in the community can request special colors on the Bastion for holidays or specific occasions on the city’s website. Private occasions, such as weddings or birthdays, would not qualify for special lighting.