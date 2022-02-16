Four Nanaimo schools had their alarms sounded on Valentine’s day, and RCMP believe the incidents are connected.

At around 2:30 to 4am, the Coal Tyee, Forest Park and Departure Bay Elementary schools had their alarms activated. However, police were only called to attend Coal Tyee.

A security guard working for Coal Tyee observed a person running away from the school and carrying a backpack. The suspect dropped the backpack, and inside, a number of laptops were found. However, the school is still missing two chromebooks, two silver laptops, two projectors, and two portable Bluetooth speakers.

Departure Bay Elementary had its alarms go off at 3:30am, and in the morning, security staff noted three HP laptops had been taken, and two portable radios were gone from their charging stations.

“These incidents are most likely related and carried out by the same people with access to a vehicle, “said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Forest Park Elementary had its door pried open, but RCMP say it appears nothing has been taken. Cilaire Elementary had its alarm activated, however it is unknown whether entry was made due to the school being boarded up for seismic upgrades.

If anyone has any information about the incidents, or saw anything suspicious between the hours of 2 and 4am on February 14th, they’re asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.