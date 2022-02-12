Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help looking for a missing 55 year old woman.

Michelle Van der Kemp missed an urgent medical appointment at the Nanaimo Hospital on Monday and has not been heard from since.

Her health care providers are extremely concerned for her well-being.

Van der Kemp is 5-foot-6 of a thin build, caucasian with long brown hair and brown eyes as seen in the photo above.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-4385