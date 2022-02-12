Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead this morning (Saturday, February 12th, 2022) at around 9am.

His body was found inside a commercial business located in North Nanaimo, when officers attended the scene in response to a “Check Well-Being” call.

The body was found along with a living adult male, who was taken into police custody.

RCMP say no further information will be released now, as forensic investigators continue their work at the scene.