One outbreak over, as another is declared.

Wexford Creek long-term care home in Nanaimo is the latest location of a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s contained within the first floor of the home for now, with four cases in residents as confirmed by PCR testing.

The site continues to allow essential and single designated visitors, but they have limited staff movements, put a stop to group dining and activities, and enhanced cleaning measures.

Island Health says families are being notified of the outbreak, and they’re ready to respond to any questions that families, staff, or patients may have.

In the same announcement, the health authority says the outbreak in the assisted living side of Nanaimo Seniors Village is over, with a total of 15 residents and one staff linked to it.

The outbreak on the long-term care side of the Seniors Village is still active.