A missing Campbell River man may be in Nanaimo.

Frederick Thom, a 27 year old man, was last spotted on a surveillance video on February 9th of this year.

He is described as an indigenous man, 6’ with a slender build, dark wavy hair, and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey zip up hoodie/sweater, dark pants and rubber boots.

RCMP believe he may be heading to the Nanaimo or Port Alberni areas.

Anyone knowing anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP on their non-emergency line.