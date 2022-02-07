Nanaimo’s Bowen Park has completed its trail transformation.

Back in 2018, the park was due for a necessary upgrade to its trunk sewer pipe. It was decided to also upgrade various things along the path as well.

“We are so pleased to see this project completed,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “It looks fantastic and is already being enjoyed by the community. The sewer upgrades were necessary, but using this opportunity to increase connectivity, accessibility and safety was maximized. Staff and contractors did a wonderful job respecting the habitat of wildlife and limiting the impact to park users and the environment.”

Other upgrades included a path widening, new lighting installations, slope stabilizations, new trees, and landscape restoration.

The path’s finished construction coincides with Walk on Winter, a program that promotes residents take advantage of paths around Nanaimo to stay active.