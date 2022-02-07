A new accessible stage coming to Hackett Park is promised to expand recreational opportunities in late spring.

“Arts and culture are part of the fabric of Sechelt, and Hackett Park is our central park downtown where gatherings and celebrations of all sizes take place,” said Darnelda Siegers, Mayor of Sechelt. “It has been a long time since there was a permanent stage in Hackett Park and we’re excited for groups to use the stage, community to gather and for everyone to enjoy the entertainment this stage will bring.”

The plan for the stage has been in the making since late 2018, but came to a head in fall of 2020 when the city worked with the shíshálh Nation and In Situ Archeology to ensure environmental and archeological assessment guidelines were met. In 2021, local company Dakota Ridge Builders was awarded the contract to build the new stage. It will feature heavy timber and log construction.

The stage is part of Sechelt’s Parks Plan, which emphasized community events as a primary leisure activity taking place in the District’s parks. One of Hackett Park’s main uses was being a ‘community gathering space.’

A majority of the stage’s funding has come from a $185,525 federal/provincial grant. The federal government provided $101,200, and the province committed $84,325.