Tim Hortons has changed the colour of their hot beverage lids to make them more recyclable.

The fast food chain announced the change Wednesday, saying the white plastic lids will be more valuable to recyclers. They believe recyclable materials have better potential to be reused and repurposed into more new products.

Other changes from Tim’s include testing a new plastic-free fibre lid at more locations.

The changes are being done under the Tims for Good initiative.

Other changes for Tim Hortons include moving from plastic to paper straws, and recycled-fibre napkins. They say they are also getting ready to launch returnable packaging in Vancouver this year.

The pilot project would offer Vancouver guests to pay a deposit and get reusable and returnable cups.