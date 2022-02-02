No matter your reason, you’re encouraged to get out on your bike and ride as much as possible next week.

GoByBike week will be starting February 7th and lasting until the 13th. Participants are able to enter for a chance to win prizes by logging their kilometers on the week’s website.

Cyclists can make use of Nanaimo’s Cycling Map App to get around, and suggest improvements via the city’s website.

The last time it was updated was during GoByBike’s Pack n’ Pedal event, which saw Nanaimoer’s send in pictures of how they put things on their bike before they go for a ride.

Walk On Winter will also start on the 4th, and is similar to GoByBike in function.