The Nanaimo RCMP requests the public’s assistance locating a missing 35 year old woman.

Megan Paquette of Nanaimo is described as a 35-year-old Indigenous woman with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’8 and 141 lbs.

On January 28, 2022, Megan told her family that she was going to Collier Dam Park, on Wakesiah Avenue. The next day, after not hearing from her for 24 hours, her reported her missing.

RCMP say Paquette is reported to have been at Nanaimo Regional Hospital between 10 am and 12:15 pm on January 29, 2022.

Attempts to contact Paquette by phone and social media have not been successful.

Anyone who may have any information that may assist the police in locating her are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP (250) -754-2345