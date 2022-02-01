An elderly Nanaimo hiker is home safe and uninjured, thanks to police dog Luther.

A 75 year old man called police around 7:30 pm Friday, January 28th asking for help.

He said he had been hiking on a trail off Vipond Road in Nanaimo and had become disorientated.

He told police dispatchers that he was also very wet, and officers were concerned because the temperature had dropped to only plus 1.

Constable Hough and his canine partner Luthor headed into the trails, first using the cell phone’s GPS.

Then Luthor’s nose took them about 200 metres off the trail, where the man was located and brought out, safe and uninjured.