Dog owners are being reminded to renew their licenses, and first-time owners will have new online access.

Mailed reminders will be arriving in postboxes to pre-existing owners, but new ones will have to either visit Nanaimo’s new webpage or visit in person at the City of Nanaimo’s Services and Resource Centre or the Nanaimo Animal Shelter.

“We want to keep our furry friends safe,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “An important step is to get or renew a dog license. Not only are they instrumental in reuniting dogs with their owners, but 100% of dog license fees collected go towards the costs of operating the Nanaimo Animal Shelter.”

Fees for sterilized dogs will remain at $30, with a $5 discount for payments made before February 28 of the licensing year. The fee for unsterilized dogs is $60 with a $10 discount for early payments.

Residents purchasing a tag or renewing in person must follow COVID protocols and wear a mask.