Officers with the Nanaimo RCMP Street Crime and Community Response Unit are credited with making a sizable drug bust earlier this month.

On January 19, 2022, at around 4:30 PM, RCMP performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male known by police for not having a valid driver’s license.

The three occupants inside the vehicle identified by police were found to be associated with the drug trade.

They discovered crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, GHB, prescription pills, $385 cash, four cell phones, a digital scale, and 5 replica firearms.

The total estimated value for all that was seized is around $40-thousand.

All occupants of the vehicle were released from the scene pending analysis of the items, to see if they will be charged.