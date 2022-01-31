RCMP are asking anyone who might have dashcam footage or other evidence to come forward, after a vehicle fire this morning, January 31, 2022.

They say between 6:30 and 7:00am, Nanaimo RCMP assisted Nanaimo Fire & Rescue inside the parkade at 655 Poplar Street, where a blue Mitsubishi was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters reported that a male walked out of the smoke. Police found the male nearby, and tell us he reported he had been sleeping in the parkade, was woken up by the smoke and left.

Constable Wade of the Nanaimo RCMP said the police are requesting assistance from the public. “The vehicle is destroyed, and the investigation is ongoing. If you were near the parkade at 655 Poplar street between 6:30 am, and 7:00 am on January 31, 2022, or if you own a vehicle in the parkade with a dashboard camera, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP.”