A man from Nanaimo, doing time at an Alberta prison, has been charged with killing a fellow inmate.

RCMP say 38 year old Ashley Baird has been charged with second degree murder, stemming from an incident at the Drumheller Institution on Wednesday.

34-year-old Ryan Jeffrey suffered critical injuries in what they say was an unprovoked attack. He died in hospital.

Correctional Service Canada says Jeffrey was killed in a medium security area.

He was nearing the end of his 3 years and 5 months sentence for drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Baird is set to appear in court on February 11th.