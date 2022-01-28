Nanaimo man charged with killing fellow prison inmate
Photo Credit: Larry Farr-Unsplash
A man from Nanaimo, doing time at an Alberta prison, has been charged with killing a fellow inmate.
RCMP say 38 year old Ashley Baird has been charged with second degree murder, stemming from an incident at the Drumheller Institution on Wednesday.
34-year-old Ryan Jeffrey suffered critical injuries in what they say was an unprovoked attack. He died in hospital.
Correctional Service Canada says Jeffrey was killed in a medium security area.
He was nearing the end of his 3 years and 5 months sentence for drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Baird is set to appear in court on February 11th.