The City of Nanaimo wants to know what young people think about living here, and what would cause them to leave.

A survey has been launched by the Youth Attraction and Retention Committee. The group was put together by the Mayor’s Leaders’ Table, under the direction of Mayor Krog.

Anyone 35 and younger can take part.

It’s online, and has both multiple choice and space for longer answers.

It asks how much rent you’d pay, what size of home you’d be okay with, and what factors might lead to you staying here, or moving somewhere else.

It also has questions about public transportation and the job market.

The survey is live now, and can be found here.