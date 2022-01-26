After provincial health orders stated that fitness classes can once again offer sessions, recreational facilities on the coast and in Nanaimo are opening their doors again.

Nanaimo Aquatic Centre and Beban Pool have reopened their weight rooms, and multiple fitness classes are starting back up along the Sunshine Coast.

Starting today, drop in-classes such as spin and yoga will be available on the coast. Nanaimo’s classes are still up in the air, with schedules to be finalized by early February. More information about adult classes in Nanaimo are available here and registration is available here.

As previous weight room attendants had seemingly left the profession due to COVID closures— much like how lifeguards left their professions during the closure— Nanaimo’s Nanaimo Aquatic Centre and Beban Pool weight room is looking for new ones.

Anyone interested in the job (22-25$/hour) must submit a cover letter and resume outlining qualifications, certifications and experience to Recreation Coordinator Tracy Stuart via [email protected] Applicants must have experience in first aid.