Three individuals are on Nanaimo’s streets after their car was pulled over and had an improvised explosive found inside.

On January 22nd early in the morning, RCMP officers pulled over a ‘suspicious’ older model Ford Focus after finding out it did not have valid insurance.

When investigating the car, officers found a stolen insurance decal, various weapons— such as a .12 gauge shotgun and an improvised firearm— unspecified drugs, several hundred dollars in cash, and an improvised explosive device.

Three people were arrested, including a 31-year-old male from Vernon, a 23-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female, both from Nanaimo. Charges are currently pending, and all three have been released while investigation continues.

“This is an excellent example of General Duty Officers in Nanaimo conducting a thorough investigation of a suspicious vehicle,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. “That went from a straight forward charge under the Motor Vehicle Act charge for no insurance, to apprehending three persons and getting several extremely dangerous weapons off the streets.”

The RCMP Explosives Disposal were consulted and recommended that the explosive be taken away until they have time to detonate it.