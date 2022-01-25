An association based in Victoria Crescent is airing its concerns about a bus site being built on the Jean Burns site.

“From all the engagement, feedback and public input the city has gathered, its own survey results say a whopping five times as many people want a mixed-use building built on the sites rather than a bus depot,” said Kevan Shaw, President of the Victoria Crescent Association. “Citizens now hope city officials respect the results of its input gathering as the project moves forward.”

The Terminal Avenue project has been in management limbo for multiple years, but only recently got footing as the City of Nanaimo bought multiple properties along the strip.

Bill Sims, General Manager of Engineering & Public Works for the City of Nanaimo, stated in September that they were not thinking of placing the transit hub on the Jean Burns site.

The association states they hope, instead, that a retail / condominium complex will be placed there, with residents on higher floors and retail premises on lower levels.

“The second biggest concern survey respondents stated, they want more safety improvements,” Shaw said. “Residents are extremely concerned about their safety downtown. We must make our citizens, shoppers and businesses feel safe to come and be in our downtown. We have to do whatever it takes to make everyone feel totally safe to live, work or shop in our city center.”

The RCMP’s May safety audit reflects that many feel unsafe in Nanaimo neighborhoods at night, including the downtown core.