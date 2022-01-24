The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled against Victor Mema, in his latest court applications regarding investigations into his conduct in that province and British Columbia.

Mema was the City of Nanaimo Chief Financial Officer from 2016 to August 2018. Prior to that, he was employed by the District of Sechelt as Chief Financial Officer [CFO] from April 8, 2013 until August 28, 2015.

Court documents say the city suspended Mema in March of 2018 on the basis of allegations of serious misconduct related to purchases using a City of Nanaimo credit card.

The District of Sechelt had reported similar personal charges on a district credit card in September 2015 and began an internal investigation.

The latest court hearing was regarding jurisdiction, and whether Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta had jurisdiction to hear misconduct complaints against Mema. The court ruled that it does, given that Mema was a member at the time, even though the complaints were filed in BC.

The court found the complaints in Alberta have been fully investigated and are ready to proceed to a disciplinary hearing. CPA British Columbia has put its investigation on hold, pending resolution of the Alberta complaints.

This month’s ruling also dismissed Mema’s appeal of an earlier decision that required him to pay over $45,000 in legal fees. The date for the hearing into the complaints has not yet been released.