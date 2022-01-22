The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School Board (SD68) will be implementing a vaccine mandate for its employees. The decision was made at a meeting on January 20th.

Formal policy has yet to be developed, but will be presented to staff in the near future.

The board is expected to give those currently unvaccinated sufficient time to get their shots before the policy kicks in.

The Board says they will ensure that all procedures will be consistent with current vaccination policies, ensure privacy, and will accommodate all those legally entitled to accommodations under the Human Rights Code and Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

SD68 Board Chair Charlene McKay says they did not make the decision lightly.

“It is vitally important, especially with the current Omicron variant, that we take the necessary step to protect our students and staff,” says McKay. “The Board took the necessary steps to make a thoughtful and informed decision by collaborating with its partners, utilizing provincial data and assessing how the Omicron variant will affect the operation of schools. The Board’s goal is to keep schools open and continue to create a safe and caring environment.”

McKay says the Board encourages anyone who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated.