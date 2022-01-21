A strike is looming this afternoon will affect the supply chain between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Seaspan Ferries will be limiting its cargo ferry service to just 30 per cent capacity.

The Canadian Merchant Services Guild is threatening strike action this afternoon after contract negotiations failed.

Seaspan is only taking reservations for shipments and those that don’t have one will be turned away.

Seaspan delivers about half of the Island’s consumer goods including groceries and building materials.

The Guild is in a legal strike position as of 3 pm today.