After officials scrapped it at the onset of COVID-19, pay to park soon returns to all BC hospitals and health authority sites.

The Province of BC announced today that parking fees at these facilities will be reinstated, effective Mar. 4, 2022.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a place to park.

“These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most,” Dix said, noting non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation.

However, free parking will continue for those who regularly receive certain treatments in acute-care settings, including dialysis or cancer treatment.

It will also stay free for volunteers and parents or caregivers of children staying at a hospital overnight.

According to a provincial release, parking rates have been frozen for more than four years, and this freeze will continue.