Nanaimo RCMP are seeking help from the public to find a missing 74-year-old hearing-impaired man with a significant speech impediment.

Multiple 911 calls were made from Perry Blois’ cell phone Monday.

The calls were traced to downtown Nanaimo, but investigators couldn’t find Blois.

Blois is described as 6’1” tall, 180 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair.

He was recently residing in Victoria but lived in Nanaimo as of two years ago.

Anyone with relevant information about Blois is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.