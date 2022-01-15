Environment Canada has issued a tsunami advisory, affecting most of the West coast of BC and Vancouver Island.

A tsunami advisory is issued when there is a possibility of strong localized currents. In this instance, low-lying coastal areas and beaches may be at risk.

Environment Canada says that contrary to popular belief, a tsunami is a series of waves, and the first wave may not be the largest.

The affected areas include the outer west coast of Vancouver Island from Cape Scott to Port Renfrew, the Central Coast and Northeast Vancouver Island including Kitimat Bella Coola and Port Hardy, and the Juan de Fuca Strait from Jordan River to Greater Victoria, including the Saanich Peninsula.

They recommend that people avoid those low-lying shoreline areas that may be affected and note that driving conditions within mountains may also be affected suddenly. Phone usage should also be limited in the affected areas.

More information can be found on the emergency management BC or the National Tsunami warning center websites.