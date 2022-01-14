Any Nanaimo public hearings scheduled for January 20th and January 24th have been postponed until February.

In addition, all Council and Committee meetings for the rest of this month will be held virtually due to worries regarding the highly infectious Omicron variant.

“It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic will still be with us for the foreseeable future, but thanks to modern technology and the ability to have meetings virtually, the work of Council carries on,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “We thank Staff for continuing to adapt during these unprecedented times by helping develop solutions that allow public participation to still take place in a manner that ensures safety is prioritized.”

Residents are still able to attend virtual meetings in person, however, they’re highly encouraged to participate via electronics rather than coming in person.

For those who are attending a meeting in person, the city advises that if seating capacity is reached, they will not be permitted to enter the meeting room.