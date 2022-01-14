Island Health has declared one long-term care outbreak over, while declaring two new outbreaks at homes in Nanaimo and Victoria.

The health authority says nine residents have tested positive for the virus at Dufferin Place long-term care home. The outbreak declaration is only for the Cedar unit.

Dufferin Place is owned and operated by Island Health.

Beacon Hill Villa long-term care home in Victoria

Three residents at Beacon Villa long-term care home in Victoria have also tested positive. That outbreak declaration is limited to the first floor of the home.

Beacon Hill Villa is owned and operated by West Coast Seniors Housing Management.

In a news release, Island Health says the case numbers reported are cases that have been confirmed via PCR testing or follow up from Island Health’s case and contact management team.

The following outbreak response protocols have been implemented at the sites:

No admissions or transfers to affected units;

Essential visits can continue in outbreak units and sites;

Staff movement will be limited wherever possible;

No congregate dining or group activities for residents of affected units;

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures will continue;

Residents, families and staff are being notified;

Enhanced screening of all staff and residents for symptoms;

COVID-19 testing as determined by the Medical Health Officer and Infection Prevention and Control.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Aberdeen Hospital long-term care home in Victoria has been declared over.

In total, two staff cases and three resident cases were attributed to this outbreak.

Aberdeen Hospital long-term care home is owned and operated by Island Health.

Outbreak response protocols are being ended at the site.