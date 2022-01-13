Beban Park’s pool had its reopening date up in the air since October, but now the city says it’ll be open for swimmers next Monday.

A small set of winter swimming lessons will be available for registration at the pool come the 17th, and aquafit classes will resume.

With the reopening comes multiple changes to the pool, including new tiling in the washrooms, LED lighting upgrades, water-efficient taps and new paint.

An accessibility audit was completed on the pool last year, and the city says it should eventually help them determine ways to ‘enhance everyone’s ability to access the pool amenities found at Beban Park.’

“On behalf of council and staff, I would like to thank members of our community for their patience as repairs at Beban Park pool were undertaken,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “With both pools being fully operational, we are happy that we can once again provide a wide variety of swimming opportunities for our citizens.”

While both pools will open on the 17th, the weight room will be closed until at least January 18 due to provincial health orders, and the facility is limited to 50% capacity.