Multiple communities on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast have made BCBusiness magazine’s list this year of the most economically resilient communities in the province.

Langford took the top spot, and Parksville, Central Saanich, Comox and Courtenay all made the top 10.

Sechelt was 13th, Nanaimo placed 24th, Duncan/North Cowichan came in 27th, Campbell River finished at 38, and Powell River was 41st.

The criteria includes areas of economic resilience including employment and household finances.

Communities were also chosen based on rental vacancy rates, economic diversity, and social and environmental resilience.

The full list can be found here.