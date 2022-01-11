Just one day after BC Ferries warned passengers of delays and cancellations, getting from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay will be more difficult because of staffing issues.

BC Ferries announced today multiple sailings on the Queen of Coquitlam have been cancelled. The list of sailings include:

6:15 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Departure Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

1:00 p.m. departing Departure Bay

3:45 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

5:55 p.m. departing Departure Bay

BC Ferries says customers with bookings on the impacted sailings will have them moved into the next scheduled sailing.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these cancellations may cause you,” said BC Ferries. “Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.”

They say customers will be informed about sailing changes as early as they can.