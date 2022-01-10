Nanaimo RCMP believe there is no danger to the general public, after a home invasion in the city last Thursday.

In a news release, the RCMP say the incident occurred at approximately 6:50 pm, on January 6, 2022, in the 500 block of Second Street. A young man in his early 20’s suffered minor injuries during an altercation inside a home.

They say 9-1-1 dispatchers, General Duty worked with patrol officers and specialized plain clothes units. Officers flooded the area including Police Dog Services and the Nanaimo Projects Unit. They were able to locate a suspect vehicle attempting to flee the scene of the crime and take 4 Nanaimo men into custody.

A 35-year-old man is now awaiting a court appearance in March. The remaining males were released from police custody without charge.

RCMP say it appears at this time the incident was an isolated deliberate event, and that there is no further risk to the public.

Officers continue to investigate this matter and are asking for anyone that witnessed the event to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2022-554.