The plethora of snow is prompting Canada Post to suspend delivery in parts of B.C., including Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The company has issued a “red service alert,” meaning delivery agents aren’t working today, Jan. 6, noting the winter storm has made it unsafe for deliveries.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” Canada Post says. “Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”

“We encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes,” it adds.