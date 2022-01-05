It seems Old Man Winter is sticking around Vancouver Island with even more snow on the way, according to Environment Canada.

This morning (Wednesday), the weather agency issued a winter storm warning for the North, East and Inland Island regions, including Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway.

It’s also in effect for the Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast.

From Duncan to Campbell River, 15 to 25 cm of snowfall is likely this evening becoming mixed with rain or patchy freezing rain tomorrow morning.

For one island city, that’s on top of the unusual amount of snowfall experienced in recent weeks.

The Weather Network says 93 cm or over three feet of snow blanketed Campbell River last month, surpassing the typical yearly snowfall amount – an average of 84.3 cm between 1981 and 2010, as per Environment Canada data.

This latest storm warning comes as another low-pressure system approaches the B.C. coast, with rapidly accumulating snow expected to make travel difficult, weather officials warn.

Environment Canada urges locals to brace for icy and slippery surfaces like highways, roads and walkways, and drivers should practice extra caution and be prepared to hit the brakes.

Meanwhile, Mainroad says its crews will be patrolling roadways, which could cause some delays.

In Courtenay, for example, the company has bulldozers operating on Forbidden Plateau Rd. pushing back snow, prompting single lane alternating traffic.