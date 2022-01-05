Nanaimo RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in finding a stolen emergency generator.

Sometime between Sunday and yesterday at 1800 Bowen Road, unknown suspects entered onto the property, detached the large Generac brand generator, and left.

“This crime appears to have taken place in plain view of the public and would have taken some time to complete due to size and weight of the generator. As the owner/operator of this device is an essential health service, and it is incredibly important that this item be located and put back into use for the well-being of the community,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Given the size of the generator, RCMP say ‘a large vehicle and at least several individuals would have been required to remove the device.’

The generator provides backup emergency service for Nanaimo Lifeline, who has provided personal emergency response services to residents of the Island for the past 34 years.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the generator, you’re asked to call Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file #2022-312.