A new project located on the traditional territory of the Snuneymuxw people is promised to use 5.8 acres to provide affordable housing, amenities, and open spaces.

The property will be in the Harewood neighbourhood, stretching from 505 Howard Avenue to 564 Fifth Avenue, taking up the Old Harewood School Athletic Field.

“This development aims to respect and realize the land to its fullest potential, foster community, and satisfy the immediate and essential need for housing and accessible services,” states a City release. “As a community-focused project, public feedback is a priority throughout Te’tuxwtun’s creation.”

The City of Nanaimo is asking for feedback on the project, and the survey will stay open until January 28th.

The project is a joint partnership between the City of Nanaimo, Snuneymuxw First Nation, BC Housing, and Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools.