The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

They say 44-year-old Jolene Nass has not been seen since around 1 am on Sunday January 2, 2022.

They say a 911 call was made from a phone registered to Nass Sunday morning. OCC Operators made multiple attempts to call the phone number back but were unsuccessful. They think the cell phone appears to have been turned off or the battery died shortly after the call was made.

Investigators believe Nass may be driving her vehicle, which is a a grey 4-door 2004 Saturn Vue, with BC license plate of KX345G. Nass is currently of no fixed address but does have family and friends who reside in the Parksville area.

Nass is a Caucasian woman, 5 ft.6, 140 pounds, and the picture above is recent.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jolene Nass, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-97.