Rather than tossing out your tree into the garbage, the Nanaimo SPCA is hoping you’ll come by to recycle it.

The SPCA is offering Christmas tree recycling this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm in hopes of raising some money.

The SPCA requests that those interested stay in their car while the trees are removed.

Proceeds from the event will go to support animals in the care of the BC SPCA Nanaimo & District Branch.

Cash donations are welcome at the event, or online.