High winds has had an effect on travel to and from Tsawwassen from Vancouver Island.

The weather has forced the cancellation of sailings from Duke Point, Swartz Bay, and the Southern Gulf Islands to the southernmost port on the mainland.

The only exceptions are Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen at 2pm and Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay at 1pm and 2pm sailings. Otherwise all travel in both directions has been completely halted.