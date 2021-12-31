If you’re used to putting out your waste on Thursday, you might only get the garbage truck coming by on Friday.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District states for those in the Lower Roberts Creek and Lower Elphinstone areas, their new collection day will be on Friday.

“Due to the lack of notice provided by Waste Management with regard to this change, the SCRD is working to get as much information to the community as possible before this change takes effect,” stated the district in their release. “We are asking you share this information with neighbours to ensure they are aware of these changes being put in place by Waste Management.”

The district has updated their map, and provided a full list of all residents affected by the change here.

The SCRD says change is in opposition to previous notes by Waste Management saying any service schedule changes related to them would not be implemented until sometime in February 2022.