Nanaimo residents have been busy brushing the piles of snow off their cars this Christmas.

Over the past four days, some areas of the city received as much as 24 inches of snow.

“Nanaimo received the white Christmas we wish for, and our snow-fighting crews in Parks and Public Works have been working around the clock since Christmas eve to deal with the significant accumulation,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “I want to thank Nanaimo residents for their patience and avoiding unnecessary travel, leaving space for essential services to get through and the roads to be cleared. First responder emergency routes are the highest priority. Once those are cleared and the snow stops falling, crews are able to move into residential neighbourhoods. I wish all Nanaimoites the best of the season.”

City of Nanaimo Crews have been plowing continuously since Christmas Eve maintaining priority 1 routes such as highways and emergency routes. More local roads may yet to be plowed. Winter driving conditions will be continuing.

Residents can expect to see more snow this evening, too.

According to Environment Canada, a storm system will move across the south coast of B.C. tonight. With the cold weather, there will be widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning.