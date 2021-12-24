Health officials report more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.
Dr.Bonnie Henry (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate rapidly in B.C., as the more-contagious Omicron variant takes hold.
Officials report 2,046 new cases today (Thurs., Dec. 23), breaking yesterday’s record for the highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Island Health recorded 248 new cases and one additional death, while Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, saw 880 new cases.
According to health officials, there are 8,739 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 195 people in hospital and 75 in intensive care.
The new/active cases for Dec. 23 include:
- 741 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 2,825
- 880 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 3,729
- 123 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 699
- 53 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 217
- 248 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 1,267
- one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
Total active cases: two
Meanwhile, as of today, 87.7 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 82.7 per cent have gotten their second dose.
In addition, 91.8 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89 per cent received their second dose, and 17 per cent have received a third dose.
