After a particularly dry summer for the Sunshine Coast, a new water source has been added to strengthen the Chapman water system.

“While we are hopeful that this water source will be available in late Summer, we cannot commit to a firm date and we will provide regular updates to our community as the construction continues,” says Remko Rosenboom, General Manager of Infrastructure Services at the SCRD. “It is intended that the addition of this water source, along with water conservation in our community will result in the community not having to exceed Stage 2 or Stage 3 water regulations through the Summer months.”

The license for the Church Road Well Field in Granthams Landing was approved after three years of studies and applications, in collaboration with the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation. Once in use, it will provide 5 million litres of water per days to the Chapman system.

Come January 13th, the Sunshine Coast Regional District will vote on who to award the $9 million construction contract to, and promises to provide incentives to finish the work ahead of schedule.

Construction will result in traffic disruption for residents in Granthams and Upper Gibsons areas.