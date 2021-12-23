RCMP are seeking assistance in finding a 25 year-old man.

Tara-Marie Connor has been missing since December 20th. He failed to go to Nanaimo hospital for a required treatment and has not been seen or heard from since. RCMP say the treatment is essential and as a result, police and caregivers have concern for Connor.

He is described as 5’5, 180 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. Connor is known to frequent emergency shelters throughout Nanaimo.

Anyone with information on him or his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-46807.