Police on Vancouver Island are searching for a wanted man who could be anywhere between Nanaimo and Campbell River.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the local detachment has teamed up with other police agencies to find 42-year-old Ryan Gauthier.

He currently has ten outstanding warrants for his arrest stemming from various Criminal Code Offences, including drugs, firearms, breach, obstruction and driving. He also failed to appear in court.

Cst. Gary O’Brien says Gauthier stands at 5 ft. 6 and weighs around 150 lbs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 754-2345, quoting file #2021-14889.