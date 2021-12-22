If you’re planning to pick up some liquor from the store and get a bag, you may see a hand-made message across it.

Youth across School District 68 were tasked with creating positive reminders to encourage drivers to not drink and drive this holiday season.

They wrote their messages across paper bags that hold liquor purchases, which were then returned to liquor stores throughout Nanaimo.

“The youth loved the idea and it led to excellent discussions on the real life trials and tribulations of choosing to drink and drive,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

ICBC reports that on Vancouver Island an average of one person is killed and 29 people are injured in 150 crashes during the Christmas Holiday.