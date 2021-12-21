A $10,000 espresso machine belonging to the Oceanside International Church has been recovered.

On August 30th, the church had been broken into, and multiple items were taken. They included a 60-inch TV, loud speakers, security cameras, the aforementioned espresso machine, and various other things.

Investigation of the incident brought officers to a home in northern Nanaimo, where they spotted an individual who was already wanted on several warrants. After spotting officers, he ran off, and was not able to be located.

RCMP state this assisted the officers in obtaining a search warrant for the residence, assumedly belonging to 61-year-old Penny Raines. Evidence was gathered to charge Raines for the break and enter.

Her vehicle was also seized and was forfeited to the Crown by way of civil forfeiture.

Raines next court appearance is scheduled for sometime in January of 2022.