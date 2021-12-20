Oceanside Place Arena, photo provided by the Regional District of Nanaimo.

The Regional District of Nanaimo will be following the latest Public Health Office mandate and is making sure residents have their vaccine passport when they try to access public facilities.

Proof of vaccination will be required for events— regardless of size— at the Oceanside Place Arena and Ravensong Aquatic Centre. Spectators will also be required to provide proof too.

The RDN states that ‘programs are running in accordance with current PHO Orders.’

All sports tournaments for youth and adults have been cancelled, on top of the New Year’s Eve Celebration at Oceanside Place Arena, and the annual Polar Bear Splash in Parksville.

Orders will be in effect until January 31st, 2022.

Organizers can contact RDN Recreation at 1-888-828-2069 for more information.