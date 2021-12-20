Two Nanaimo adults in their 60’s have been taken to the hospital after receiving serious stab wounds on Saturday evening.

At around 7:15pm, the two contacted 911 to report they had been attacked in their home by someone they knew— who fled after the attack.

Both of them were transported by EHS to the Nanaimo Hospital.

The RCMP’s investigation brought them to Boundary Crescent, where the early 20’s suspect was located and taken into police custody. He was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

“Investigators are confident there are no other suspects involved and that this was an isolated incident not connected to the recent gun violence that has occurred in Nanaimo,” said Constable Gary O’Brien.

Police are asking for anyone who has information relating to this incident to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-46614.