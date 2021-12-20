New restrictions on assembly are in effect in British Columbia today (Monday), as health officials try to head off a rising number of COVID-19 cases involving the more-contagious Omicron variant.

Venues holding more than 1,000 people are now limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Private gatherings are being limited to one household plus ten guests, or another household, as long as everyone over 12 is vaccinated.

All New Year’s Eve organized events and sports tournaments are being cancelled.

Our province’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the restrictions are needed until the full impact of the Omicron variant is understood.

They’ll remain in effect until the end of January.

Meanwhile, the demand is high for COVID-19 rapid testing kits, but the provincial government continues to hold onto them for use in hospitals and other medical facilities.

Hundreds of people lined up for free testing kits distributed yesterday in the flood-damaged communities of Abbotsford, Hope, and Chilliwack.

The group responsible for the distribution says they’re concentrating on areas with high transmission rates and low vaccination levels.

Dr. Henry says they’re working on ways to make the testing kits more widely available. She expects an announcement tomorrow.

